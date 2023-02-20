Flying Eagles Will Bounce Back

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has criticized the Flying Eagles performance against Senegal at the ongoing 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the team led by Ladan Bosso lost 1-0 to Senegal on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Souleymane Faye scored from a rebound five minutes before the end of the first half to secure the maximum points for the Young Lions of Teranga.

Reacting to the game, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, told Completesports.com that he was disappointed with the team’s performance against Senegal.

However, he said he’s optimistic the team will bounce back to winning ways against Egypt in their next game.

“It’s sad that the Flying Eagles failed to kickstart the competition with a win against Senegal despite the odds favouring them to win.

“Well, that is the game of football because you can’t win every game. Yes, I was disappointed that the team lost, however, I am optimistic they can still bounce back to winning…