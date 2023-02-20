How We Beat Flying Eagles — Senegal captain, Diallo

Senegal captain, Samba Diallo says sticking to the plans of their coach played a crucial role in the victory against Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

The Cubs edged out the seven-time champions 1-0 courtesy of Soulemane Faye’s close range effort on 40 minutes.

“We did everything to win today and get the three points,” Diallo said after receiving his award following the win over Nigeria,” Diallo was quoted by CAFonline.

“We respect everyone, but we will fight in every game to stay commpetitive in the competition.

The midfielder, who plays for Ukrainian side Dinamo Kiev, stated that his team stuck to the coach’s game plan before reaffirming Senegal’s title ambitions.

“We carried out the coach’s instructions and adhered to the plan, and the result was that we succeeded in winning the match,”he added.

“We are a distinguished team and we will continue to do everything we can to win…