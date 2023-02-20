Jorginho, Zinchenko’s Winning Mentality Helping Arsenal -Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho has brought a winning mentality to the Gunners.

The Gunners had to battle from behind to claim a 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend.

After two late Gabriel Martinelli goals sealed the win, Ramsdale heaped praise on two arrivals from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Ramsdale told reporters: “These are people which us young boys can tap into their minds. They have won major things and, when we have had a tough week where we lost, it could be quite easy for some of us young boys to feel nervous.

“That’s probably what it was in the first 45 minutes maybe. We just got told to go back to basics, play our game, and that’s what happened.

“It’s good for them to get on the scoresheet, Alex needed to after the first goal. You see the passion which those two show and with only being at the club for a month and six months. It shows what group we’ve got.

“He…