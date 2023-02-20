Osimhen Named In Napoli Squad For Eintracht Frankfurt Clash

Victor Osimhen has been included in Napoli’s squad for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

There were doubts Osimhen could miss the game after he was substituted late on in Napoli’s 2-0 win against Sassuolo last weekend.

The Nigeria international pointed to his thigh on the sidelines while on his way to the bench.

Read Also: Amusan, Messi, Mbappe, Morocco National Team Nominated For 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards

The 24-year-old however trained with his teammates on Sunday and Monday.

Osimhen travelled with his teammates to Germany on Monday afternoon.

The Round of 16 first leg tie will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Osimhen has scored once in three appearances in the Champions League this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…