UCL: ‘It’s One Of The Biggest Games In The World,” —Klopp Speaks Ahead Liverpool vs Real Madrid Round 16 Tie

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, is eagerly anticipating the clash between his team and Laliga giants Real Madrid in the 2022 /23 UEFA Champions round of 16 first leg at Anfield.

The Reds will take on Real Madrid on Tuesday, February 21 in a repeat of last season’s UEFA Champions League final.

Speaking in the pre-match conference, Klopp seemed keen to face the European Champions.

“It’s the Champions League,” Football Daily quoted Klopp as saying

“It’s one of the biggest games in the world. It will be a top football game. I’m really happy we can play it now.”

Liverpool have won the Champions League six times (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019) and Real Madrid have won it a record 14 times (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022).

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League standings with 35 points after 22 games while Los Blancos are second place in Laliga with a total of 51 points accumulated from 22 matches.

