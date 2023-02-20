Vitinha Salutes PSG Resilience In Home Win Against Lille

Portugal midfielder Vitinha has saluted his club Paris Saint-Germain’s resilient performance in their French Ligue 1 home over LOSC Lille on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lille 4-3 in a highly pulsating encounter at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal for the Parisians in the 11th minute and Neymar doubled the lead six minutes later.

Bafode Diakite pulled one back for Lille in the 24th minute as the first half finished 2-1 in favour of Paris Saint-Germain.

Jonathan David equalised from the penalty spot in the 58th minute and Jonathan Bamba made it 3-2 for Lille in the 69th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain came rallying with an 87th-minute strike from Mbappe to bring the scores level and a well-taken free-kick by Messi to make it 4-3 in the 95th minute which took his career free-kick tally to 61.

Speaking after the game,…