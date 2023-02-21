Baseball And Softball Will Be Next Big Deal In Nigeria

In this exclusive interview with Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI, Secretary General of the Nigerian Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA), Kehinde Laniyan, discusses the origin of the sport in Nigeria and how they have been faring in the country.

Laniyan, who is also the Tournament Director for the Little League West Africa Region Tournament, also talks enthusiastically about his association’s objectives with baseball and softball in Nigeria, and also with the international tournament billed for Lagos in April 2023.

Excerpts…

Can you tell us briefly about the origin of baseball and softball?

Baseball is one of the most popular sports in the US. Of course, there are other popular sports in the United States like basketball and American football, but baseball is their pastime. And that’s the reason why you will hardly find many American presidents who have never played baseball.

It is played basically in the US, and also in Japan, China and most of Southern America,…