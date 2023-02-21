De Gea Is Irreplaceable At Man United –Berbatov

Manchester United title winner Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that David de Gea is “”irreplaceable” following their 3-0 win over Leicester.
The Spanish star made crucial saves to deny Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho from opening the scoring in the first half.
Berba, 42, wrote on Instagram: “De Gea is irreplaceable.
“These two saves today 100 per cent goal and he was there like Spiderman, guarding the goal and not letting the opposition score.”
He added: “He is unbelievable at the moment and then the score stay nil-nil, it is more easy for the whole team to play.
“When it’s two-nil down, then the pressure is on even more.”
Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.
Source: Complete Sports