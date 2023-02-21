De Gea Is Irreplaceable At Man United –Berbatov

Manchester United title winner Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that David de Gea is “”irreplaceable” following their 3-0 win over Leicester.

The Spanish star made crucial saves to deny Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho from opening the scoring in the first half.

Berba, 42, wrote on Instagram: “De Gea is irreplaceable.

“These two saves today 100 per cent goal and he was there like Spiderman, guarding the goal and not letting the opposition score.”

He added: “He is unbelievable at the moment and then the score stay nil-nil, it is more easy for the whole team to play.

“When it’s two-nil down, then the pressure is on even more.”

