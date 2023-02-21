Elneny Signs New One-Year Deal At Arsenal

Pharaohs of Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new one-year contract at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The new deal was announced in a statement on Arsenal’s web on Tuesday.

“Mohamed Elneny has extended his contract with the club,” the statement read.

“Mo, 30, a hugely respected and experienced member of the squad, is currently our longest-serving player having joined us from Swiss side Basel back in January 2016.

“Our Egyptian international has made 155 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring six goals and assisting 10 times during his seven years with the club.

“Mo’s new contract extension, which is until June 2024, is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Elneny expressed his delight after renewing his contract with the Gunners.

“I’m so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I’ll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I’m here.

“It makes me so proud to have represented this…