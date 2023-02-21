Osheku Hails Sports Minister, Sponsors For Enabling Historic Cross-Country Race

Respected athletics coach and coordinator of the first National Cross Country race held last Saturday in Jos, Chief Tony Osheku, has hailed Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare for enabling the historic race.

The race which was in fulfilment of Dare’s promise to develop distance running in Nigeria was held at the Rhino Gold Course in Jos with Kefar Williams and Blessing Solomon emerging champions of the male and female categories.

Osheku also hailed Nilayo Sports Management Limited and Premium Trust Bank for helping to make history on Saturday.

“Like the athletes said on Saturday, this is the first real cross-country race they are participating in and I want to sincerely thank the Sports Minister for pasting smiles on the cheeks of the over 100 top Nigerian elite road runners that ran in the race,” said Osheku.

The former Nigeria 1500m champion says the Sports Minister has laid the foundation that the athletes are begging must be sustained so that they can be…