PSG Set To Reappoint Ex-Chelsea Boss Tuchel

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain could look to reappoint Thomas Tuchel if they decide to part ways with current head coach Christophe Galtier, the Standard reports.

PSG won a close encounter 4-3 with Lille on the weekend, but otherwise, it has been a poor start to the year, with Bayern Munich beating PSG 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Tuchel was sacked by PSG in December 2020, but the club would be willing to accept they made a mistake.

“He (Tuchel) would also need assurances the club would be willing to protect him against player power and ask to be left to focus on coaching, without too much involvement in transfer market activity,” the Standard writes.

“Tuchel is looking for a club that is competing for titles in any of Europe’s top five leagues having turned down at least one mid-table Premier League club already.

“Jose Mourinho has also been mooted as a potential option for the hot seat at Parc Des Princes but he is likely…