2023 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Win Vs Egypt

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players in their 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Group A fixture against the Young Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night…
CHIJOKE ANIGBOSO 8/10
The goalkeeper produced two brilliant saves in the second half to deny the hosts. A confident display from the towering goalie.
AUGUSTINE NJOKU 7/10
An improved performance from the right-back. Did well to help ward off the threat of the Egyptians.
DANIEL BAMAIYI 7/10
The skipper led by example. An exemplary performance from the centre-back.
BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10
Played a key role in the team’s victory. He made a number vital blocks in the game.
SOLOMON AGBALAKA 8/10
Agbalaka scored the decisive goal from a towering header in the second half. A man of the match display from the left-back.
ONUCHE OGBELU 6/10
Gave his best but not really a dominant display from the midfielder.
MUHAMMADU AMINU 7/10
Improved like some of his…
Source: Complete Sports