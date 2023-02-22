Falcons Beat Costa Rica 1-0 To End Winless Streak

Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in their third and final fixture at the 2023 Revelations Cup in Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is the Falcons’ first win since overcoming Cameroon 1-0, in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Going into the game against Costa Rica, the Falcons had lost their last seven games.

Esther Okoronkwo got the goal for the Falcons on 42 minutes which sealed third-place at the four-nation tournament.

Okoronkwo received a pass from the left, after controlling the ball she then curled it with her left foot into the far corner.

Recall the Falcons lost 1-0 to Mexico in their first game at the Revelations Cup before also losing 1-0 to Colombia in their second tie.

The Falcons will feature in another invitational tournament in Turkey in April as part of preparations for this year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Randy Waldrum’s side are drawn with Australia, Canada and…