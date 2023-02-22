Flying Eagles Get Campaign Back On Track With Win Vs Egypt

The Flying Eagles got their 2023 U-20 AFCON back on track after pipping hosts Egypt 1-0 in their second Group A game on Monday.

Solomon Agbalaka’s second half goal secured the win for the Flying Eagles.

Recall the Flying Eagles lost 1-0 to Senegal in their opener.

They will now meet Mozambique in their final group game on Saturday, 25 February.

Egypt had the first chance of the game in the 14th minute but Rafaat Khalil volleyed his left-foot effort just over the bar.

In the 22nd minute Egypt won a free-kick in a promising area but Mohamed Hamdy’s dangerous cross was well saved by Flying Eagles keeper Chijioke Aniagboso.

The Flying Eagles had their first big opportunity on 25 minutes but Muhammad Aminu’s goal bound shot was saved by the Egyptian keeper.

Three minutes later Ayuba Abubakar raced into the Egyptian box but saw his low cross stopped by the opposition keeper.

In the 32nd minute Khalil collected the ball on the edge of the box, turned his marker but failed to…