‘I Expect A Tough Game’ –Guardiola Speaks Ahead RB

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there’ll be no underestimating Champions League round 16 opponents RB Leipzig.

City are in Germany for the first-leg.

“Right after the draw I knew it, I felt it, they would be really tough,” Guardiola said. “For many years this club has its own culture, with young players and their recruitment, with physicality and a clear pattern to play.

“With German football, they make the transitions that are unstoppable. We have huge respect for what this club has done. Last season we won at home but struggled with Nkunku.”

That praise for Marco Rose’s team could be seen as playing down expectations, which Guardiola has had a habit of during his seven years in charge. Yet the 52-year-old has reached a point of realisation now that nothing he says will ever have that effect when it comes to the perception of this club and his own career.

“I would say that if my career finishes tomorrow, literally tomorrow, I would be more than…