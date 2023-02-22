Nnadozie Congratulates Super Falcons Teammates After Win Against Costa Rica

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed joy after Nigeria defeated the Tricolor of Costa Rica in the 2023 Revelations Cup held in Mexico.

The Super Falcons pipped Costa Rica 1-0 on Wednesday February 22 at the Estadio Leon.

Esther Okonkwo scored the lone goal of the game in the 45th minute with a left footed curler.

The Super Falcons had lost 1-0 to Colombia and 1-0 to Mexico previously in the four Nation tournament.

Nnadozie took to Twitter to jubilate after the three points.

“THANK GOD FOR A SUCCESSFUL TOURNAMENT IN MEXICO IT WAS ALSO GREAT TO FINISH UP WITH A MASSIVE 3POINT, WELDON SUPER FALCONS,” she Tweeted

The Super Falcons were placed third at the end of the tournament after garnering three points from three matches.

Mexico won the tournament with five points after three matches, Colombia had the same points and goal difference as Mexico but were ranked second as a result of more yellow cards in the tournament.

Costa Rica were last with just two…