Osimhen Addresses Napoli Future Amid Chelsea, Man United Interest

Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has said Napoli will decide his future at the end of the season.

Osimhen has been a subject of interest from Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Chelsea following a productive season.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 19 league appearances for the Partenopei.

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to make a move for the striker this summer with both clubs desperately in need of a striker.

Read Also: 2023 Revelations Cup: ‘Super Falcons Must Redeem Their Image Against Costa Rica,’ Eucharia Uche

Osimhen however said it is for Napoli to decide where he will be playing his football next season.

“When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues,” Osimhen told ESPN.

“And to be able to be attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team.

“At the end of the…