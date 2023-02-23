2023 U-20 AFCON: Egypt Star Fayed Confident Of Victory Against Flying Eagles

Egypt defender Omar Fayed has stated that the Young Pharaohs are not afraid of facing any team at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The hosts will look to record their first win in the competition when they take on the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday (today).

Mahmoud Gaber’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Mozambique in their first game.

The Flying Eagles on the other hand fell 1-0 to the Cubs of Senegal.

Ahead of the clash against the seven-time African champions, Fayed said the team win go all out to beat the Flying Eagles.

“We respect all the teams, but we are not afraid to play against any team,” Fayed was quoted by CAFonline.

“Our goal is to get the three points and we will fight for the win.”

