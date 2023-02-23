2023 U-20 AFCON: We Will Fight Hard To Beat Nigeria – Mozambique Boss, Monteiro

Mozambique head coach, Dario Monteiro says his side will go all out for a win in their final Group A game against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

Young Os Mambas have picked just one point from their opening two games.

Monteiro’s side held hosts Egypt to a 0-0 draw in their first game.

The Mozambicans were thrashed 3-0 by the Cubs of Senegal on Wednesday night.

Monteiro’s charges will have to beat the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in their last group match in Ismailia to qualify to the knockout stage of the tournament.

“We are now preparing to face Nigeria on Saturday. The match is not easy, but we are holding on to our chance to rise and we will fight for victory. It is now clear, either we win or we return to our country,” Monteiro told journalists at his post-match conference.

“We performed well in the first half and prevented Senegal from scoring any goal. We also took the initiative to…