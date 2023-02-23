Europa Play-Off: Simon In Action, Di Maria Bags Hat-trick As Juventus Knock Nantes Out

Moses Simon featured for Nantes but ended on the losing side as Angel Di Maria’s hat-trick sealed a 3-0 win for Juventus in Thursday’s Europa League second-leg play-off.

Juventus won 4-1 on aggregate to progress into the round of 16.

Di Maria gave Juventus the lead on five minutes before Nantes were reduced to 10 men.

Juventus then took advantage of the sending off with Di Maria concerting from the penalty spot.

With 12 minutes left Di Maria completed his hat-trick to make it 3-0.

And in other results, Sporting Lisbon thrashed Midtjylland 4-0 to progress 5-1 on aggregate, Leverkusen overcame Monaco on penalties and Sevilla saw off PSV.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.