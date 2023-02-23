Europa Play-Off: ‘This Is A Big Challenge For Us’ —Kounde Speaks Ahead Man United Vs Barcelona

Barcelona defender Jules Koundé has admitted that Thursday’s Europa League second leg play-off against Manchester United at Old Trafford is a huge challenge for the Catalan giants.

Both teams played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Nou Camp with Koundé scoring an own goal which put United 2-1 ahead.

Despite the pressure of the match, Koundé remained positive about Barcelona’s chances.

He acknowledged that United is a great team with but emphasised that the key to success is simply to win and advance to the next round of the competition.

“There is obviously pressure, but it’s not negative at all. This is a big challenge for us, as we are going to face a great team, with great players, in a historic stadium. But ultimately, it’s just about winning and advancing,” Kounde was quoted by L’Équipe.

The last time Barcelona played at Old Trafford was in 2019 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they secured a 1-0 win.

