Flying Eagles Going For Victory Against Egypt- Njoku

Flying Eagles defender, Augustine Njoku has said the team is fully focused on beating Egypt in their second Group A game at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Njoku stated that everyone is very excited to achieve victory and reserve the qualification ticket for the next round.

Wednesday’s (today) game billed for the Cairo International Stadium will kick-off at 6pm.

Read Also:2023 Revelations Cup: Super Falcons Beat Costa Rica 1-0 To End Winless Streak

“We will fight for victory over the Egyptian national team. The match will not be easy, but we have prepared well for it,”he told a press conference.

“We do not think about losing Senegal and we are ready to face the Egyptian national team. We know that our chances are difficult, but we will fight to book a ticket to qualify for the next round.”

Ladan Bosso’s side lost 1-0 to the Cubs of Senegal in their opening fixture on Sunday.

The Young Pharaohs on the other hand were held to a 0-0 draw by Mozambique…