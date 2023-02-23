Manchester United Vs Barcelona – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Manchester United vs Barcelona – Manchester United are looking to build on their recent 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City.

Manchester United had 57% of the possession in that game and a total of 25 shots, eight of which were on target, and three successfully went in. Jadon Sancho (61′) and Marcus Rashford (25′, 56′) scored goals for Manchester United. None of Leicester City’s three shots on goal was on target.

Manchester United have had no trouble finding the back of the net, scoring in each of their previous six games. During that period, five goals were scored against them, but they scored 13 goals themselves.

Barcelona will enter the match fresh from a 2-0 La Liga victory over Cadiz in their last game. Barcelona had 65% of the possession in that game and made a total of 16 attempts,…