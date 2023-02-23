Min-Jae Attracting Interest From Manchester United

Manchester United have made contact for Victor Osimhen’s Napoli teammate Kim Min-Jae, with the Serie A leaders looking to increase the defender’s release clause.

Min-Jae has replaced Kalidou Koulibaly effortlessly this season and has arguably been the best defender in Serie A this season.

Quoting Daniele Longo, getfootballnewsitaly.com reported that United have been interested in the South Korean for many months now and they have already established contact with the entourage of the defender.

Their interest in the defender is said to be quite concrete, as things stand.

But on the other hand, Napoli will not make it easy for any club to sign their defender.



Napoli are trying their best to convince Kim’s entourage to sign a new deal and increase his release clause, since they know about interest from Premier League clubs.

His current clause stands at €50 million, but Napoli want to make sure that…