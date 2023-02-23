Newcastle Fans Raise Funds To Build School In Honour Of Atsu

Supporters of Premier League club Newcastle United have launched fundraising in memory of late Black Stars of Ghana, Christian Atsu, with the goal of completing the former winger’s plan to construct a new school in Ghana, myjoyonline.com reports.

Atsu, 31, was declared dead under the wreckage of the horrific earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Tributes from his former teams have been pouring in.

Before their 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday at St James’ Park, Newcastle observed a minute of silence for Atsu.

Now, fan organisation group Talk of Tyneside has launched a charity campaign to support a cause dear to his heart.

Atsu was a representative for the nonprofit organisation Arms Around the Child, with whom he was collaborating to aid in the construction of the new school, which was already in progress.

With more than £600 already raised, Talk of Tyneside is inviting supporters to give to their fundraising in order to assist him continue what he began in his…