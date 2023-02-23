PUMA Unveils AC Milan Fourth Kit

Serie A club, AC Milan have officially unveiled their fourth kit for the ongoing football season.

The aforementioned kit is a pixelated design in conjunction with French fashion label Koche.

The jersey which features the Rossoneri’s usual red and black colouration garnished with a pixel effect was released during the Milan Fashion week.

The Designs were revealed on AC Milan’s Twitter handle.

The pixelated design of the AC Milan kit will be used in the video game Rocket League.

The founder and Creative Director of Koche, Christelle Kocher seemed delighted to design AC Milan’s newest clothing apparel.

“It was such an honour to work on this cult jersey,” Kocher said

“I am a football fan and AC Milan is one of the most iconic football clubs of all time. I am very proud to bring an elegant KOCHE touch to Milan players on the pitch. It was a real pleasure to deep dive into Milan’s DNA and give my modern take on the red and black stripes.”

AC Milan will wear the news…