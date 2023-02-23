Soccer Betting Trends For The Rest Of The 2023 Season

Soccer is watched and enjoyed by 3.5 billion fans all over the world. In Europe, it’s widely known as football, while most Americans, Canadians, and Australians refer to it as soccer.

The game has the most straightforward rules compared to other sports. So, it’s easier for fans, including first-timers, to understand the competitions, teams, and players involved. These factors contribute to the growth of soccer betting, as bettors can make informed betting decisions.

Most gamblers place bets on UEFA Champions League (UCL), UEFA Europa League (UEL), English Premier League (PL), and other major leagues in Europe. According to Statista, at least USD$1.6 trillion was wagered on European soccer matches alone in 2020.

This amount could increase in the coming years as more gamblers tap into the leagues’ thrilling moments. The 2023 soccer season is filled with excitement, and there are several compelling storylines to follow.

This brief will provide an overview of the betting trends…