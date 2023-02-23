UEL: Nantes Can Make History Against Juventus -Kombouare

Nantes coach, Antoine Kombouare believes his club can make history by defeating Juventus in their UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs second leg encounter on Thursday, February 23 at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

The first leg of the tie ended 1-1 on Thursday, February 16 at the Juventus Stadium with goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Ludovic Blas.

Speaking at the pre-match conference Kombouare charged his players to step up in the game with the Italian giants.

“We have to believe that this team is capable of outdoing themselves and stepping up to the big occasions,” GetFootballnewsFrance.com quoted Kombouare as saying

“I hope that will be case tomorrow, it won’t be the same opponent. We didn’t think we would be facing such an opponent, they’re usually in the Champions League. If the players get it right tomorrow, we can go down in history.”

Nantes qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs after coming second in Group G with nine points from six…