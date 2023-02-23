‘You Need A Godfather To Play In Eagles’ –Chinwo

Former Flying Eagles defender, Kennedy Chinwo has revealed that having a talent is not enough to play in the Super Eagles without having a strong godfather.

He made this startling confession in an interview on Brila FM, where he also disclosed his love for coaching.

“It is the dream of every player to play for the Super Eagles. However, playing in the senior national team won’t just come easy. You need a godfather to play in the Eagles. But if you don’t have, no matter your talent, you won’t be able to play.

“A few of the players who I feel should have been in the Super Eagles despite their talent were not given a chance to play in the team.”

Recall that Chinwo was part of Samson Siasia-led Flying Eagles team that narrowly lost the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup to Lionel Messi’s led Argentina in 2005 in Netherlands..

