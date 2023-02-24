An Opportunity To Share #5 Million Naira Prize Pool From iLOT Bet

Nigeria Presidential election starts tomorrows with lots of anxiety. iLOT Bet is giving all bettors the privilege to bet for who wins this Election. For all bettors to be part of this free prediction all you have to do is vote your favorite Presidential candidate, and become a winner. All bettors who predict correctly will be sharing the prize pool of 5 Million Naira for this promo sponsored by iLOT Bet, Sport Betting Extraordinaire….

A big opportunity for all bettors to earn big this coming Presidential Election. There will be equal opportunity for all players to become a winner!!! All you have to do is bet on iLOT Bet website.

Steps on how to participate

1. Register with your phone number or Gmail on iLOT Bet.

2. Downloading iLOT Bet app on Apple store or Google Play store.

3. At least 18 years + is eligible to participate.

4. Clicking on “VOTE” to select your favorite Presidential Candidate….