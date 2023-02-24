Europa League: Arsenal, Man United Know Round Of 16 Opponents

Arsenal will take on Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon while Manchester United will square off against Real Betis in round 16 of the Europa League.

The draw for the last 16 took place on Friday, 24 February.

Sporting Lisbon will host Arsenal in the first-leg before traveling to London for the reverse fixture.

On their part, Betis will be guests to United at Old Trafford before visiting the Spanish side for the return leg.

United booked their place in round 16 after edging Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.

And in other round 16 fixtures, Union Berlin will face Union Saint-Gilloise, Sevilla will battle Fenerbahce, Freiburg and Juventus will do battle and it will be Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros.

Also, AS Roma will square off against Real Sociedad while Shakhtar Donetsk will face Feyenoord.

The first-legs will be played on March 9th and the second-legs is billed for March 16th.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not…