Exclusive: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Bosso Must Get His Selection Right Against Mozambique -Aikhoumogbe Warns

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has advised the Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso to make the right selection against Mozambique in the final Group A game of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the team defeated Egypt 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday, to boast their chances of qualifying to the knockout stages of the competition.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com from his Cairo base, Aikhoumogbe urged the technical crew to select the right players that will deliver victory for the team.

“We have gotten to the stage where the technical crew led by Ladan Bosso must ensure there are no rooms for errors in terms of selecting the right players.

“The game against Mozambique will be a tough game but I expect Nigeria to come out with victory after 90 minutes.”

