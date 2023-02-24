Fulham Vs Wolves – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Fulham vs Wolves – After defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 in the Premier League, Fulham is looking to win again.

Fulham had 35% of the game’s possession, and only one of their five shots on goal was on target. Manor Solomon (88′) scored the winning goal for Fulham.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, had seven shots total on goal, with none of them finding the back of the net.

The Fulham backline can’t do much more, as evidenced by their more recent scorelines. In their last six games, Fulham have given their opponents nothing to work with, resulting in a total of four goals that have gotten past their keeper.

In their previous five league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham never defeated them.

Wolves and their fans will be hoping for a better result after losing 0-1 to…