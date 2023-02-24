‘He Was Superb Against Barcelona’, Van Persie Lauds Fernandes

Former Manchester United forward Robin Van Persie has described Bruno Fernandes’s performance against Barcelona as superb.

Recall that Erik Ten Hag has increasingly used Fernandes off the flank, with January signing Wout Weghorst as a number 10 in recent matches.

However, that system nearly backfired during their Europa League playoff second leg against Barcelona on Thursday, with the Spanish side taking the lead on the night and Weghorst was withdrawn at half-time.

The Portuguese midfielder was restored to his normal central midfield position after half-time, and he quickly created United’s first goal for Fred.

The Red Devils grabbed their second goal from Antony’s boots to earn a 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) victory against the La Liga giants.

And Van Persie, who played for Arsenal and Manchester United, hailed the Portugal international for persevering with the selfless role regardless.

“It shows as well that Fernandes plays on the wing and great players do that for the…