Ten Hag Targets Carabao Cup Title Win With Man United

Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag, is keen to defeat Newcastle United and win ultimate silverware for the Red Devils in the final of the 1022/2023 Carabao Cup on Sunday, February 26.

United play Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium with a chance to win their first trophy since 2017.

Speaking in a news conference, Ten Hag seemed determined to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager.

“Now we have progressed to get to the final and it’s great to play in a final, but if you play (in one) you want to win,” Manutd.com quoted Ten Hag as saying

“It’s about glory and honour in football. We deserved to play in the final and now we have a great opportunity to win the Cup. So we have to put everything in to get that Cup to Manchester.”

Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup five times (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10 and 2016/17)

They are currently third in the Premier League…