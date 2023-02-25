2023 FIBA WCQ: D’Tigers Stage Comeback Win Vs Guinea

D’Tigers recorded their second win at the 2023 FIBA men’s basketball World Cup final qualifiers in Angola after overcoming Guinea in Group E on Saturday.

Following a tight contest, D’Tigers came from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to win 62 -59.

On Friday D’Tigers defeated Côte d’Ivoire in their first game of the final phase of the qualifiers.

Côte d’Ivoire are already through to the this year’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Philippine, Japan and Indonesia.

The win saw D’Tigers now in third place (best third-placed position which guarantees World Cup qualification) in the six-team table.

They will take on hosts in a must win game against hosts Angola in their final game on Sunday.

