2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Don’t Scare Us

Mozambique star, Kimiss Rebelina Zavala says the team is well prepared for Saturday’s (today) Group B clash against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

Both teams will look to secure a place in the quarter-finals when they clash at Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia.

Mozambique sit bottom of Group A alongside Egypt with a solitary point while Nigeria are in second place with 3 points and Senegal top the standing with 6 points.

Zavala stated that his side will fight hard to win the game.

“We’re prepared for the match against Nigeria to get a good result. The team is concentrated, and we will give our best tomorrow on the pitch to get a good result,” Kimiss was quoted by CAFonline.

“It doesn’t matter where we play, what matters is we are in Ismaili ready to face Nigeria and we will fight for everything to achieve our objective of winning.”



By Adeboye Amosu

