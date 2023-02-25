Arsenal Focused On Winning 2022/23 Premier League Title

Arsenal and France defender, William Saliba, says that the Gunners are focused on winning the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal have been on a good run this term, and have been atop the league table for most of the campaign so far.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Saliba said that Arsenal players are highly motivated to win the League title.

“We are focused, we still have 15 games left,” Saliba said

“We know it will go quickly, we are already almost in March. We just go game by game, but we all have the same objective in our heads: to win and we just focus.”

Saliba has two goals and one assist to his credit in 23 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far this season.

Arsenal currently top the Premier League table with 54 matches after playing 23 games.

The Gunners play Leicester City today, Saturday, February 25 at the King Power Stadium.

