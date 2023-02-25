I Told Lukaku Not To Rejoin Chelsea -Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed he warned Romelu Lukaku not to re-sign for Chelsea.

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea for a second stint from Serie A club, Inter Milan in 2021.

The Belgian struggled under Thomas Tuchel and was was eventually loaned back to Inter a year later.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry explained his reasoning for advising Lukaku against the move at the time: “Because of the way Tuchel likes to play.

“Pressing and pressing, you’re the nine, I’m the nine, you’re the winger, I’m the winger – you interchange.

“Rom likes to stay where he is, feed him, play him in early and he will try to bully you, turn, stay in the box, crosses – he’s a different type of nine to what Tuchel wanted.”

