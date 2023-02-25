Qualifying For Next Champions League Will Be Tough

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that it will be a tough task for the Reds to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Recall that If Liverpool do not finish in the top four, they will be vulnerable if it comes to pursuing players such as Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, but Klopp does not believe there will be too much of a financial compromise if they end up outside the main places for the first time since 2016.

“It’s not helpful (if we don’t get into the Champions League) as money always has an impact,” said Klopp.

“But this cannot be that much of an impact, let me say it like this. But of course it is influential but this is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely.

“I’m sorry we cannot guarantee the Champions League at this moment but it’s not done yet, we will fight for it, so we don’t have to talk about it as though it is not possible.

“But it is tricky and difficult and if [we qualify], it will be a late…