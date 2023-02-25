Rashford Set To Miss Man United vs Newcastle Carabao Cup Final With Injury

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

United take on Newcastle at Wembley with a first piece of silverware in Ten Hag’s reign being the target and also the club’s first since 2017.

It remains to be seen whether Rashford will be in the final squad, after he was substituted during Thursday’s win over Barcelona at Old Trafford, having seemingly picked up a problem.

Only 14 hours after the second-leg victory, Erik met the media again, for his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s final.

There, in the first part of that media briefing, the boss was asked if Rashford will be fit for the Wembley outing, and he responded: “I don’t know,” Ten Hag was quoted on United’s website.

“Players are now coming in [to Carrington], we have to do investigations, medical [checks]. Straight after a game you can’t say, you have to wait for medical [checks].”

Ten Hag also went on to rule Anthony…