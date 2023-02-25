Thuram On Barca Radar For Summer Move Away From Gladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach forward, Marcus Thuram has been linked with a transfer move to Laliga club Barcelona in the summer.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga this season with 11 goals and three assists in 21 matches.

Thuram’s contract at German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season and he is set to become a free agent.

According to Mundodeportivo, the Catalans are said to be huge admirers of Thuram’s profile as well as his versatility.

He has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Thuram has tallied up 14 goals and four assists in 23 games across all competitions for Gladbach this term.

Gladbach are currently placed 10th in the Bundesliga table on 29 points from 22 matches.

Barcelona have totalled 59 points after 22 Laliga games this campaign and they are currently first in the Laliga…