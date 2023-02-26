2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Star Agbalaka Picks Up Man Of The Match Award Again

Solomon Agbalaka picked up his second Man of the Match award at the 2023 U-20 AFCON, after helping the Flying Eagles beat Mozambique 2-0 in their final Group A game on Saturday.

CAF announced Agbalaka as the most outstanding player on their Twitter handle after the game.

Agbalaka also picked up the award when the Flying Eagles pipped hosts Egypt 1-0.

He provided the assist for the Flying Eagles second goal scored by Ibrahim Muhammad after Samson Lawal had opened the scoring.

With the victory the Flying Eagles have qualified for the quarter-finals where they will face the runners up in Group B.

And following his impressive performance CAF congratulated Agbalaka for his second award.

“Time to announce our #MOZNGA Total Energies Man of The Match. Congratulations Solomon Agbalaka,” they Tweeted

The Flying Eagles finished second behind Senegal who thrashed Egypt 4-0 to top the group.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles will face the runners-up in Group B in a quarter-final match on…