2023 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Beat Mozambique

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso has reflected on his side’s impressive win against Mozambique on Saturday night.

The seven-time champions zoomed into the quarter-final stage at the 2022 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after a comfortable 2-0 win against the Mambas at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia

Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad scored the goals for Nigeria in the first half.

“We came to Egypt with the mindset of picking one of the tickets to the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the victory against Mozambique is something that we planned,” Bosso told reporters after the game.

“We worked for it. We have seen them play about two matches in Cairo.

“We tried to rush them and we did just that and got our two goals in the first half. The second half we introduced other players preparing them for the next stage.”

