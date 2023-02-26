2023 U-20 AFCON: Mozambique Coach Commends Players Despite Defeat To Flying Eagles

Mozambique head coach Dario Monteiro has commended his players’ efforts despite their early exit from the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Young Os Mambas started their campaign with a spirited goalless draw against host nation Egypt but failed to win against Senegal and Nigeria to crash out of the tournament with one point.

“We’re disappointed because we expected to win and at least to score but we didn’t manage to score so we are disappointed we conceded two goals from outside the box,” Monteiro said in his post match press conference.

“I want to congratulate my boys for their effort. I think they gave their best in this tournament – we’re glad to be here.”

The Young Os Mambas qualified as COSAFA runners-up to participate at their second TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations following their debut in Mauritania in 2021.

“It’s not always that Mozambique qualifies for the U-20 AFCON so when you get that experience it’s important for our…