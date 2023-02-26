Carabao Cup Final: Ajax Send Ex-Coach Ten Hag Good Luck Message Ahead Man United vs Newcastle

Eredivisie giants, Ajax, have sent good luck message to their former coach Erik Ten Hag ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Ten Hag would be hoping to end United’s trophy drought if they overcome the Magpies.

The last time United won a trophy was in 2017 under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

And looking ahead to the final, Ajax took to their official Twitter handle to wish the Dutch tactician all the best.

“He won Ajax the first trophy after 5 years without a trophy. Today he can win Manchester United their first trophy after 5,5 years without a trophy. Good luck Erik.”

Ten Hag coached Ajax between 2017 and 2022 and won six trophies for the club including three Eredivisie titles.

Manchester United are third in the Premier League table with 49 points after 24 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…