Eredivisie: Bassey In Action As Ajax Floor Vitesse Arnhem

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey was in action as Ajax defeated Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in their Eredivisie clash at the Gelredome Stadium on Sunday night.

Ajax moved up to the second position on the log following the win.

Marco van Ginkel gave Vitesse the lead in the 30th minute, however Davy Klaassen equalised two minutes later and Edson Alvarez scored the winning goal for Ajax in the 54th minute.

Bassey was substituted in for Steven Berghuis in the 46th minute.

Bassey has racked up one goal and three assists in 20 Eredivisie appearances this term.

Ajax are second place in the Eredivisie after accumulating 49 points from 23 matches.

Up next for Ajax is a KNVB Cup tie with De Graafschap on Thursday March 2 at the De Vijververg.



By Toju Sote

