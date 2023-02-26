Exclusive: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Mozambique Down, World Cup

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has expressed delight with the Flying Eagles’ victory over Mozambique in the final Group A game of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the Flying Eagles defeated Mozambique’s Mambas 2-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Reacting to the team’s victory, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that the Flying Eagles are back to their best after the shocking loss to Senegal.

“I am delighted with the performance of the Flying Eagles against Mozambique as they have shown their determination to make the country proud.

“They are back to their best and their focus should be on how to pick the World Cup ticket after qualifying to the knockout stages.”

Egypt and Mozambique finished the group with one point each, while the top two teams in Group A are one win away from qualifying for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

