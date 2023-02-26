Ighalo Scores Four Goals As Al-Hilal Cruise Into Asian C/L Final

Odion Ighalo bagged four goals as Al-Hilal hammered Qatari side Al-Duhail 7-0 away to qualify for the Asian Champions League final on Sunday.

Ighalo opened the scoring in the 2nd minute before adding the second in the 10th minute.

Just three minutes into the second half Ighalo completed his hat-trick to make it 6-0 and in the 62nd minute got his fourth and Al-Hilal’s seventh.

Ighalo was then replaced with 20 minutes left in the one-sided encounter.

Al-Hilal, who are the current Asian champions, will take on Japanese club Urawa Reds in the two-legged final.

Al-Hilal will host the first-leg which will take place in April while Urawa Reds will host the second-leg comes up in May.

Ighalo and his Al-Hilal teammates will be seeking a record-extending fifth continental title.

