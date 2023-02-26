Ligue 1: Moffi Grabs Brace, Bags Assist As Nice Stun Monaco

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi was at his best as he netted a brace and bagged an assist in Nice’s 3-0 victory over Monaco in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international who was making his fourth appearance, has scored two goals this ongoing season.

Moffi opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a brilliant finish to silent the home supporters.

He grabbed his brace in the 26th minute to the delight of Nice technical crew. He later played a big role in the third goal thanks to his assist to Kephren Thuram-Ulien in the 43rd minute.

The victory move Nice to 7th on 41 points in the league table while Monaco sit 3rd on 50 points.

